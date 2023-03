Updated on: March 23, 2023 13:53 IST

Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Gujarat's Purnesh Modi's Statement on the Decision in the Modi Surname Case

Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to 2 years in the Modi Surname Case. Along with the sentence, the court granted Rahul 30 days of probation.An appeal period of 30 days has been established.Rahul's membership may also be at risk due to the punishment of 2 years, but the membership will remain due to t