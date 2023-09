Updated on: September 17, 2023 17:59 IST

PM Modi Birthday: PM Modi travels in Delhi Metro ahead of ‘YashoBhoomi inauguration

Pm Modi In Delhi Metro: Narendra Modi inaugurated the extension of Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25. During this, the Prime Minister traveled from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka Sector 25 by metro.