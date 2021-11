Updated on: November 28, 2021 12:40 IST

PM Modi addresses 83rd edition of Mann Ki Baat, Listen to his full address

PM Modi on Sunday, November 28th, 2021, addressed the 83rd edition of his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Addressing the nation, Modi talked about various topics such as Corona vaccination, growing startup ecoystem, Ayushman Bharat and much more.