Updated on: December 14, 2021 17:20 IST

'People prefer to stay in Banaras when the end is near': Akhilesh takes a dig at PM Modi's Kashi visit

Akhilesh Yadav told reporters that CM Adityanath knows that Ganga is still dirty and therefore he avoided taking a dip. He also claimed that the ruling party has spent huge amount of money in the name of cleaning Ganga, but nothing has been done.