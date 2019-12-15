Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
  Our only interest is to push the mob back saya,DCP Chinmoy biswal

Our only interest is to push the mob back saya,DCP Chinmoy biswal

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 20:49 IST ]
Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East: Our only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area. We have no problem with university (Jamia Millia Islamia University) students
