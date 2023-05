Updated on: May 27, 2023 13:29 IST

NITI Aayog Meeting: 7 Chief Ministers Skip NITI Aayog Meeting Chaired By PM Modi

NITI Aayog Meeting: First Boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament and now boycott Modi's Vision 2047.. Anti Modi camp's Boycott Politics continues... Important meeting of NITI Aayog has started in Delhi... But 6 states The Chief Ministers have boycotted this meeting.