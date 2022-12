Updated on: December 26, 2022 9:22 IST

Nepal New PM: Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda will take oath as PM of Nepal today

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to be Nepal Prime Minister: The political drama going on in Nepal for several days came to an end yesterday evening. CPN-Maoist Center leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is going to take oath as the new Prime Minister of Nepal for the third time today at 4 pm.