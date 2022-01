Updated on: January 05, 2022 20:40 IST

Muqabla | 'Apne CM ko thanks kehna...' says PM after security breach during Punjab visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab's Ferozepur, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday, was cancelled after a group of protesters blocked the route. His convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade, leading to the cancellation of the programme.