Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam

News Videos

Massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 23:22 IST ]

Massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act rocked the country on Friday. An uneasy calm prevailed in Assam, but things turned violent in other states where widespread protests were witnessed. Assam is reeling under violent protests

Click here to read full story﻿

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoWatch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | December 13, 2019 Next VideoAaj ki Baat: Protest by Jamia Millia students in Delhi against CAB turns violent | Dec 13, 2019  