Updated on: December 24, 2021 12:40 IST

Kejriwal slams Channi taking into account recent FIR on Bikram Singh Majithia, calls it 'political stunt'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Charanjit Singh Channi government of Punjab taking into account the recent FIR on Bikram Singh Majithia. He called the FIR a mere 'political stunt'.