Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
IUML to challenge Citizenship Bill in Supreme Court

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 12, 2019 12:59 IST ]

The Indian Union Muslim League on Thursday filed a writ petition in Supreme Court, claiming that the Citizenship (Ammendment) Bill 2019 violates Article 14 of the Constitution.

