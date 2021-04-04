Sunday, April 04, 2021
     
India celebrates Easter festival commemorating resurrection of Jesus Christ

As the Christian community is celebrating the Easter festival which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus, devotees in several parts of the country offered prayers on the occasion.
