Wednesday, June 09, 2021
     
  5. Heavy rainfall witness different parts of Mumbai

Heavy rainfall witness different parts of Mumbai

Maharashtra: Vehicles wade through water at Gandhi Market in Mumbai, following heavy rainfall. Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today
