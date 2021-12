Updated on: December 18, 2021 16:00 IST

Ganga Expressway will bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. The 594-km long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. While addressing the rally PM Modi said, "The Expressway will bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth."