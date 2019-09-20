Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Former mayor Sarita Singh assaulted by husband at BJP office in Delhi

News Videos

Former mayor Sarita Singh assaulted by husband at BJP office in Delhi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 20, 2019 11:25 IST ]

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife, an former Delhi mayor, at the party's office.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoShahid Kapoor expresses his grattitude towards fans for Kabir Singh Next VideoMumbai rains: Waterlogging at several areas of maximum city after heavy downpour  