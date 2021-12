Updated on: December 10, 2021 7:40 IST

Final rites of CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife to be performed today

The Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others crashed, killing 13 of the 14 people on board in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. The final rites of Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be done on Friday.