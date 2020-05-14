Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Doctors conduct a postmortem of the body before the corona report in KGMU, Lucknow

News Videos

Doctors conduct a postmortem of the body before the corona report in KGMU, Lucknow

Doctors conduct a postmortem of the body before the corona report in KGMU, Lucknow. When the inquiry report came, it was found that the deceased was corona positive.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X