Hum Hindustani | 14 May, 2020
The suggestions given by you all will be discussed at the meeting at 4 pm today, says CM Kejriwal
Plea filed in the HC seeking release of nearly 3,300 Tablighi Jamaat members
Taxis and buses will ply in Delhi, Noida for those returning to India from abroad
Top News
Keep saloons, schools closed; open restaurants for delivery: Delhi suggests Kejriwal on relaxations
Cab ride from Delhi Airport to Noida, Ghaziabad to cost as much as Rs 10,000. Check details
Air India to operate domestic flights for stranded passenges: Report
IRCTC ticket bookings: Rlys keeping record of destination address of passengers for contact tracing
BMW launches Extended Care+ to prep your car for upcoming monsoon. Check details
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Latest News
Opinion | Harrowing tales emerge as exodus of migrant workers continues
Long-term goals add to pressure and stress, prefer to set short-term targets: Rohit Sharma
Learn correct ways to do 12 steps of Surya Namaskar with Swami Ramdev. Know its benefits
Shikhar Dhawan chooses between Kohli and Dhoni; opens up on competition with KL Rahul
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be addressing media at 4 pm today
World Health Organization warns the world, says Coronavirus may never go away
No end to the exodus of migrant labourers; watch painful pictures from different cities of the country
COVID-19 cases in India cross 78,000-mark; death toll at 2,549
Truck-bus collision in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. 8 migrants killed, over 50 injured
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Beauties in a frame: Aishwarya, Sushmita, Priyanka look endearing in Sonam Kapoor's throwback photo
On Mrinal Sen's 97th birth anniversary, throwback photo with Mithun Chakraborty from Mrigaya sets
On Manushi Chhillar birthday, former Miss World's journey from being medical student to an actress
Ayushmann confirms Gulabo Sitabo to release on OTT, says 'advance mein aapko book kar rahe hai'
Ex-lovers of Johnny Depp come to his defense in libel case
Shikhar Dhawan chooses between Kohli and Dhoni; opens up on competition with KL Rahul
Virat Kohli picks this player over himself to settle 'debate' for best fielder in Team India
Long-term goals add to pressure and stress, prefer to set short-term targets: Rohit Sharma
Faf du Plessis suggests isolation period to host T20 World Cup this year
No player will be coerced into taking part in England tour: Cricket West Indies CEO
OnePlus 8 series sale in India will be from May 29: Price, offers and more
Free Fire announces Spine Punk event with exclusive rewards: Everything you need to know
Facebook Messenger Rooms now available within Groups, Events
Indian messaging platform to build payments solution for feature phones
You can now transfer Google Play Music songs to YouTube Music: Here's how
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
North Korea spent estimated $620 million on nuclear weapons in 2019
COVID-19 pandemic becoming child rights crisis as 6,000 children could die daily: UNICEF
As world battles COVID-19, an old foe in ISIS is regaining ground in Iraq
Australian health authorities probe McDonald's COVID-19 cluster
Palestine to reconsider deals with Israel and US, announces President Abbas
Daily Horoscope May 14 (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions for Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Cancer & o
Vastu Tips: Know where and how you should place the mirror at home
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why
Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success
Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets at home should not be done in these directions