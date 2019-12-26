Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
  5. Detention centre near Guwahati nears completion, here is all you need to know

Detention centre near Guwahati nears completion, here is all you need to know

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 7:39 IST ]
Construction of detention centre in Assam's Goalpora is on the verge of completion. Over 65 per cent work of this detention centre has been completed so far. The detention centre is expected to accommodate 3,000 illegal immigrants.
