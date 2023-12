Updated on: December 11, 2023 11:11 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveils Mahatma Gandhi’s statue near Rajghat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 10 unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Rajghat in New Delhi. He was joined by Delhi Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and BJP leader Vijay Goel. The unveiling commemorated the iconic leaders legacy.