Updated on: January 30, 2024 18:16 IST

Shaheed Diwas: Remembering Mahatma Gandhi who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation

January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day, also known as 'Shaheed Diwas' or 'Sarvodaya Day', across the country to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. The day holds significance as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.