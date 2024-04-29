Fact Check: Was EVM slammed on floor during Lok Sabha Election polling? Know truth behind viral claim

Follow us on Image Source : X Fact check

Fact Check: A video was shared on social media platforms claiming that a person smashed a machine during the Lok Sabha elections, however Fact Check has found this claim to be fake. The Lok Sabha Elections are underway in seven phases. The first two phases were held on April 19 and 26 respectively and the last phase will be conducted on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

What was claimed in the viral video?

A user on social media platform @MeghUpdates shared a video in which a person slammed the machine on the ground during voting. The employees present at the polling booth caught him. The caption of the video read, "Presiding officers and security teams should be careful and alert... they can do anything due to fear of defeat."

Image Source : XScreengrab of viral claim

Fact Check

It was found during fact check through reverse image search of the keyframes of the viral video that a similar video was shared on YouTube by CNN-News18 on May 12, 2023. Video details reveal that it was recorded in Mysore district of Karnataka during the state elections.

The investigation also found video reports from local Kannada news channels, Vijayavani and Sakshi TV, which had shared the same video on their official YouTube channels in May 2023. Besides these, a report by The Hindu published in May last year said that this incident was recorded during voting at a polling booth in Hootagalli of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency of Mysore. The person accused of damaging the EVM control unit was suspected to be mentally unwell and was identified as Shivamurthy.

According to the report, Deputy Commissioner of Police Muthuraj said that a case related to mental condition was registered under section 84 of the IPC, as a result of which the man was released on bail for a non-cognisable offence. Mysore Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra also said in the report that the case is being investigated, with the police awaiting the medical report on the man's mental condition before taking further action.

Election Commission rejected the viral claim

During the investigation, the Election Commission also shared a post on X on April 27 regarding the viral video, in which the Commission said that the claim linking the incident to the ongoing elections shows "mischievous intentions". The Election Commission clarified that this is an old video of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka also rejected the claim on X that this video is of Lok Sabha elections.

Conclusion

Fact check found that this video has no connection with the current Lok Sabha elections. The attack was carried out on a polling booth in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency of Mysore during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Result: False

(Disclaimer: This story was originally published by LOGICALLY FACTS, and republished by India TV as part of the Shakti Collective.)

ALSO READ | Fact Check: No, Amit Shah did not talk about scraping SC, ST and OBC reservation, viral video edited