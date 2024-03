Updated on: March 06, 2024 12:37 IST

Rajnath Singh witnesses twin aircraft carrier operations on 1st day of Naval Commanders' Conclave

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the 1st Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2024 onboard INS Vikramaditya. The inaugural session of the three-day event saw Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarking at sea to witness the Indian Navy’s ability to conduct ‘twin-carrier operations.'