Updated on: December 27, 2023 11:19 IST

Rajnath Singh commissions INS Imphal Navy | Here's what all it can do

Stealth-guided missile destroyer INS Imphal, India's first warship named after the capital of the northeastern state Manipur, has been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The warship, which has the ability to fire extended range supersonic BrahMos missile, was commissioned in the Navy in Mumbai.