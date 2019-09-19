Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finishes 30-minute sortie in LCA Tejas in Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finishes 30-minute sortie in LCA Tejas in Bengaluru

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 11:44 IST ]

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finishes 30-minute sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, in Bengaluru. He is the first ever Defence Minister to fly in the indigenous LCA Tejas

