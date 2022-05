Curfew imposed in 10 police stations area in Jodhpur city as tension continues. Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar and Sardarpura are among the police stations limits where the curfew has been imposed until May 4 midnight. Watch Muqabla to see what was the issue that ignited the violence in Jodhpur.