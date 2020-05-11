Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. COVID-19: Shramik special train carrying 1200 passengers departs from Surat

News Videos

COVID-19: Shramik special train carrying 1200 passengers departs from Surat

A 'Shramik special' train carrying around 1200 passengers departed from Gujarat's Surat on May 10 amid coronavirus lockdown. The passengers will reach Uttarakhand's Kathgodam on May 11.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X