Updated on: February 12, 2022 16:20 IST

Uttarakhand Election 2022 | Govt supported poor during Covid via free ration: PM Modi in Rudrapur rally

"Our govt provided support to poor during #COVID19 via free ration & several other schemes. Corruption would have happen if Congress was ruling the state. We are constructing highways & airports here. Under ‘Parvat Mala’, ropeway connectivity will be provided in remote areas via the national ropeway development programme. New medical colleges & degree colleges will be opened. Several Bengali families live here. I want to congratulate Pushkar Singh Dhami that they decided to remove 'Poorvi Pakistan' mention from caste certificates of rehabilitated Bengalis: PM Modi said in Rudrapur