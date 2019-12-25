Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Cold wave conditions continue to prevail in North India

News Videos

Cold wave conditions continue to prevail in North India

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 8:57 IST ]
Since the past few days, the cold wave is sweeping across the whole North India, Hilly areas have experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, whereas low lying areas are under an intense cold wave.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoToday Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Wednesday, December 25, 2019