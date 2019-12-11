Wednesday, December 11, 2019
     
  CAB passed in Rajya Sabha; 125 votes in favour of the Bill, 105 votes against the Bill

CAB passed in Rajya Sabha; 125 votes in favour of the Bill, 105 votes against the Bill

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 11, 2019 21:54 IST ]
CAB passed in Rajya Sabha; 125 votes in favour of the Bill, 105 votes against the Bill
