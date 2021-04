BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis targets Anil Deshmukh, says he should have resigned much earlier

Bombay High Court, on Monday, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The High Court asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations made by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh against the Maharashtra Home Minister.