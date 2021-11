Updated on: November 02, 2021 18:27 IST

Muqabla | NCP vs BJP: Revenge politics underway in Maharashtra?

Yesterday NCP leader Nawab Malik had talked about the connection of a drug peddler with former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Even today Nawab Malik put some allegations on NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Has the Mumbai drugs case now become revenge politics in Maharashtra? Watch Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.