Updated on: October 28, 2021 19:40 IST

Ananya Jamwal speaks exclusively with India TV

After the India-Pakistan match, slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised and the national anthem of Pakistan was sung in SKIMS and GMC in Jammu and Kashmir. Ananya Jamwal, the brave daughter of Jammu and Kashmir who exposed them, had a special conversation with India TV. Listen to the full interview.