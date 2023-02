Updated on: February 21, 2023 23:19 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Why did the fight between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde reached Supreme Court?

The fight between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde over the control of Shiv Sena will now be fought in the Supreme Court. Thackeray has challenged that decision of the Election Commission in the Supreme Court.