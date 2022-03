Updated on: March 03, 2022 11:59 IST

Russia-Ukraine war is affecting your mind too. Know from Swami Ramdev how to get relief

There is a lot of turmoil in the world at this time. Today is the eighth day of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The effect of this war is falling on the minds of people and their mental balance is deteriorating, but do not worry, it can be cured with the help of yoga asanas.