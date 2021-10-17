Sunday, October 17, 2021
     
  5. Orange-gourd is beneficial in varicose veins, know best food from Swami Ramdev

Updated on: October 17, 2021 10:42 IST

Many foods are beneficial in varicose veins, including carrots, turnips, lemons, gourds and oranges. Know from Swami Ramdev what things to include in your diet will benefit varicose veins.
