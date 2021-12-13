Miss Universe 2021 : Harnaaz Sandhu ends India's 21-year wait for Miss Universe crown
To keep the heart healthy, know the remedies from Swami Ramdev
Know Yogasanas and Ayurvedic remedies to control blood pressure
Recommended Video
Miss Universe 2021 : Harnaaz Sandhu ends India's 21-year wait for Miss Universe crown
To keep the heart healthy, know the remedies from Swami Ramdev
Know Yogasanas and Ayurvedic remedies to control blood pressure
Know from Swami Ramdev how to strike a balance between health and work
Top News
India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
UK faces ‘tidal wave’ of omicron cases, says Boris Johnson
Digvijaya Singh invites Kunal Kamra, Munawar Faruqui to hold comedy show in Bhopal
Sanjay Raut booked for alleged derogatory remarks against BJP members
2001 Parliament Attack: President, PM, others pay tributes to security personnel killed in attack
Delhi: Air quality improves marginally, moves to 'poor' category
Latest News
Opinion | A tearful farewell to General Bipin Rawat
Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe 2021 answer that won hearts is about believing in yourself | VIDEO
Sports Weekly Wrap-Up (Dec 6-Dec 12): From Rohit's ODI captaincy to Verstappen becoming F1 champion
Lara Dutta welcomes Harnaaz Sandhu to the club, Priyanka Chopra congratulates new Miss Universe 2021
Kashi Corridor Inuguration: PM Modi offers prayers at Kalbhairav Temple in Varanasi
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration: PM Modi reaches Varanasi, welcomed by CM Yogi
Samajwadi Party initiated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, says Akhilesh Yadav
Miss Universe 2021 : Harnaaz Sandhu ends India's 21-year wait for Miss Universe crown
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday, December 13, 2021
People will not forgive criminals who wore 'red caps', 'mesh caps': Keshav Prasad Maurya
'God bless Goa!' P Chidambaram takes a dig at TMC's pre-poll promise
EXCLUSIVE | Muslims in Uttar Pradesh need to create independent political leadership: Owaisi
EXCLUSIVE | Will Priyanka Gandhi contest assembly elections 2022? Congress leader responds
'Where were Cong, SP, BSP when UP suffered from Covid?' asks Yogi during rally in Etah
Karnataka: 4 killed, 10 injured in serial road accident on NH 4 in Chitradurga
Statues of Shankaracharya, Ahilyabai, Bharat Mata installed at Kashi Vishwanath Dham
'Overwhelmed': PM Modi tweets ahead of launch of Kashi Vishwanath Dham project
Sanjay Raut booked for alleged derogatory remarks against BJP members
Delhi: Air quality improves marginally, moves to 'poor' category
UK faces ‘tidal wave’ of omicron cases, says Boris Johnson
Omicron variant to be detected in 20 minutes by molecular diagnosis test: Report
Omicron Scare: South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19, mildly ill
Taliban guns down boy attending wedding in Kabul
USA's largest tornado, that killed over 70, caught swirling on camera | WATCH
Sports Weekly Wrap-Up (Dec 6-Dec 12): From Rohit's ODI captaincy to Verstappen becoming F1 champion
Team India to undergo three-day quarantine before flying to South Africa
Australia's Josh Hazlewood injured, ruled of 2nd Ashes test
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs WI Live Online
Premier League: Man United hit by Covid-19 ahead of PL game against Brentford
Lara Dutta welcomes Harnaaz Sandhu to the club, Priyanka Chopra congratulates new Miss Universe 2021
Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in dreamy wedding pictures, gives shout-out to her sisters
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Engagement: You can't miss actress' special performance on Love me like you do
Actress arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting her minor domestic help
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa talks about struggles of single mothers, warns Babil as he begins shooting
Sensex jumps over 350 points in early trade; Nifty tops 17,600
Govt unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks in Union Budget 2022
Centre enhanced financing system in last 7 years to benefit poor, says PM Modi
PM Modi calls for global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies
Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower after choppy session
After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's intimate wedding, family & friends return to Mumbai | PHOTOS
Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai and others launch music album with AR Rehman
Goodbye 2021: 5 nail-biting thrillers of this year to freeze your winter nights (IN PICS)
Tadap: Ahan Shetty attends with girlfriend Tania, Athiya makes first appearance with KL Rahul
Let's celebrate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' third wedding anniversary by recalling their love story
Delhi Police's advice about keeping passwords secure has VicKat's wedding reference
Folded hands to fire emojis, here are the most tweeted emojis of 2021
Influenced by Pop Culture, Korean is now the fastest growing language in India
Elon Musk gets trolled for his new unconventional haircut, Twitterati say 'hottest DIY hairstyle'
Vicky Kaushal -Katrina Kaif's wedding hype irks netizens, hilarious memes and trolls videos go viral
Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe 2021 answer that won hearts is about believing in yourself | VIDEO
Chak de phatte India, says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021
India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
Everything about Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought Miss Universe crown home after 21 years
Horoscope 13 December: Increase in the income of Taurus people expected, know about other zodiacs