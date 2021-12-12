Sunday, December 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Do these yogasanas daily to keep the digestive system healthy

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: December 12, 2021 12:05 IST

Do these yogasanas daily to keep the digestive system healthy

According to Swami Ramdev, if your digestive system works properly, then the food will be easily digested, due to which there will be no shortage of nutrients in the body.
Swami Ramdev Baba Ramdev Nutrient Deficiency Yoga For Nutrient Deficiency

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News