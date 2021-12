Updated on: December 01, 2021 20:04 IST

Mathura ki taiyyari hai: Keshav Prasad Maurya's big remark ahead of UP polls

In what could have a significant impact on Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 campaign, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday dropped a hint that Mathura could be at the center of BJP's UP campaign. Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.