Updated on: July 02, 2023 23:12 IST

Kurukshetra: Nephew Ajit serves big Sunday blow to uncle Sharad Pawar; Joins Shinde government

With the political landslide in Maharashtra effected by Ajit Pawar’s exit from the Opposition ranks, and joining the rival Eknath Shinde government on Sunday (July 2), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s next move may be ambivalent.