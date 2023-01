Updated on: January 04, 2023 20:15 IST

Kurukshetra: How Will the Congress Cover Uttar Pradesh With the Bharat Jodo Yatra? | Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered UP after resuming in Delhi Tuesday. The yatra will reach Baghpat from Ghaziabad in the evening. The padayatra resumed after a 9 days long break from Delhi and covered about 10 kms in the national capital and then arrived in Loni, Ghaziabad