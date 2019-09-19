Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Vicky Kaushal on IIFA 2019 feels love of the fans love is the biggest award

Entertainment Videos

Vicky Kaushal on IIFA 2019 feels love of the fans love is the biggest award

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 19, 2019 19:50 IST ]
Vicky Kaushal attended IIFA 2019 during which he spoke about his performance, awards etc.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAyushmann Khurrana arrives with his Dream Girl Tahira Kashyap at IIFA 2019 Next VideoAditi Rao Hydari seemed quite excited for Ranveer's performance in IIFA 2019  