U ME aur OTT: Will Ranveer Singh debut on OTT? Actor reveals

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh while talking to India TV revealed that he is doing something special for OTT. The actor is gearing up for his OTT debut with a comedy. On the other hand, Allu Arjun also expressed his desire to work on OTT if given a good offer.