Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Know everything about Ashutosh Gowarikar's film Panipat.

Entertainment Videos

Know everything about Ashutosh Gowarikar's film Panipat.

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 20:36 IST ]

Ashutosh Gowarikar talks about why he decided to make a film on the battle of Panipat.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoMumbai: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs assemble at Hotel Grand Hyatt. Next VideoAll MLAs took oath at the Grand Hyatt to stick to the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine  