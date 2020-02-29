Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Vaani Kapoor spotted in Mumbai
Here're Sara and Kartik to wish you on Valentine's Day
B-town celebs attend special screening of 'Love Aaj Kal'
Recommended Video
Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Vaani Kapoor spotted in Mumbai
Here're Sara and Kartik to wish you on Valentine's Day
B-town celebs attend special screening of 'Love Aaj Kal'
B-town stars clicked on streets of Mumbai
Top News
'You are lying': MoS Anurag Thakur quips, when asked if he raised 'desh ke ghaddaron ko' slogan
Taliban peace deal: Afghanistan President rejects demand for release of 5,000 prisoners
CBSE makes concessions for Class 10, 12 students from riot-hit Northeast Delhi
Mild tremors felt in Shimla
India vs New Zealand: Old habit of Virat Kohli has come back to haunt him, reckons VVS Laxman
Coronavirus: 5 deadliest pandemics in world history that have claimed far more lives
Latest News
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Nice to see Virat Kohli making errors under pressure, says Trent Boult
WATCH: Outside Hagley Oval, BCCI captures a kid imitating Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action
With La Liga on line, both Barcelona and Real Madrid face similar problems ahead of El Clasico
'Thappad' movie review: Taapsee Pannu is brilliant in this giant-sized mirror to the society
'You are lying': MoS Anurag Thakur quips, when asked if he raised 'desh ke ghaddaron ko' slogan
AAP, BJP two sides of same coin: Congress on Delhi govt's nod in Kanhaiya sedition case
Can’t be in the same party as Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra: Bengal BJP leader quits party
Violence in Delhi due to 'incitement' of Muslims: Naqvi
Delhi violence: When Kapil Mishra and Tahir Hussain used to be buddies
Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to consider on Monday curative plea of fourth death row convict Pawan G
Pope Francis expels Kerala priest convicted of rape
UP: Leaving behind her newborn with in-laws, woman exits hospital
Situation remains peaceful in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi
Mild tremors felt in Shimla
Syrian army imposes no-fly-zone over Idlib
Taliban peace deal: Afghanistan President rejects demand for release of 5,000 prisoners
Pak to close border with Afghanistan for 7 days amid coronavirus scare
Sri Lankan Parliament likely to be dissolved paving way for snap polls: Minister
Ghani rejects Taliban's precondition for intra-Afghan talks
Thappad Box Office collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu starrer shows growth
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday enjoy bike ride in style. See leaked photos
When Manmohan Desai brought Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar together for a song
Shruti Haasan confesses getting lip fillers, revealed she was crazy about it
Tiger Shroff had huge crush on Shraddha Kapoor in school, reveals why he didn't confess his feelings
2nd Test, Day 1: Indian batsmen allow New Zealand to seize momentum with reckless shots
Riteish Deshmukh's younger son Rahyl is a ball of energy and these pics are proofs
Tara Sutaria and Ileana D'Cruz show us how to slay in black
1st Test: New Zealand thrash India by 10 wickets in Wellington, take 1-0 lead
Sridevi death anniversary: How legendary actress ruled South cinemas before stepping into Bollywood
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Nice to see Virat Kohli making errors under pressure, says Trent Boult
WATCH: Outside Hagley Oval, BCCI captures a kid imitating Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action
2nd Test, Day 2: New Zealand on top after Indian batsmen fail to deliver again
India vs New Zealand: Kohli hits new personal low in Test cricket after Christchurch failure
2nd Test: India stare at defeat after failing to stop New Zealand tail from wagging
Antarctica snow turns blood red in viral pictures
A German artist is on a mission to end garbage woes of Kerala beach
Zomato's 'Happy Rider' has taken over the internet. And we are happy too
Muslim man from Meerut prints photos of Hindu Gods on wedding invite
Google Doodle celebrates illustrator Sir John Tenniel's 200th birth anniversary
Bihar assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census
Elections for Gujarat's 4 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26
Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: Election Commission
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to register as a voter?
Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat bypolls postponed after security threat
Green space can reduce violent crime in cities
Horoscope February 29, 2020: Here's how the Leap Day will turn out for Pisces, Aquarius and others
Radhika Madan asks women to not feel awkward with bra straps showing
People who eat less fruit, vegetable more prone to anxiety
Vastu Tips for Home: Never keep first aid box in the kitchen. Here’s why
Xiaomi announces Leap Year 2020 offers for February 29
Redmi Note 8 Pro to soon start receiving Android 10 update: How to download
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update releasing on March 3: Here's what to expect
Realme 5 Pro, Realme X start receiving Android 10 based RealmeUI update: How to download
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB variant launched in India: Price, specifications and more
NTA APRIT Result 2020 expected today. Direct link
RSCIT Result 2020 for January Exam declared. Direct link to download
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 declared. Here's how to check
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared. Direct link to download
ICSI CS Professional result 2019 declared. Direct link to download