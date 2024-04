Updated on: April 22, 2024 15:05 IST

Amitabh Bachchan to play 'Ashwatthama' in 'Kalki 2898 AD', makers revealed | Entertainment Wrap

Rajkummar Rao opens up on playing Srikanth Bolla: 'There's more hunger in me.' Meanwhile, Post Malone expresses gratitude for their collaboration with Taylor Swift on 'Fortnight.' Watch to know more!