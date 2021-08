Updated on: August 13, 2021 19:41 IST

Bhuj The Pride Of India: Sharad Kelkar says he wanted to join army but the film fulfilled his dream

Talking to India TV, Sharad Kelkar spoke about his film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and revealed that he wanted to join the army but could not get selected. However, his dream was fulfilled by wearing a uniform in 'Bhuj'.