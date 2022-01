Updated on: January 29, 2022 18:38 IST

UP Election 2022 : Opposition's defeat in UP certain: BJP MP Subrat Pathak

BJP leader Subrat Pathak said that the opposition parties will fail again in Uttar Pradesh. He said that their defeat is certain, adding that after March 10, the day result will be announced, will start claiming that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were hacked.