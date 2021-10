Published on: October 18, 2021 14:34 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Farmers call Rail Roko to stop train traffic for 6 hours today

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a six-hour-long nationwide 'rail roko' agitation on Monday, demanding the removal and arrest of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused.