Updated on: November 12, 2021 12:41 IST

Visit Tripura Sundari Temple in Banswara, Rajasthan

Maa Tripura Sundari Temple is established in Banswara, Rajasthan. It is believed that the idol of the Goddess installed here is a unified form of Mother Parvati, Maa Lakshmi and Maa Saraswati.