Updated on: August 13, 2021 9:08 IST

Visit Gokarneshwar Mahadev Temple in Mathura today

Gokarneshwar Mahadev Temple is built on a mound in Mathura, which is called Gokarneshwar or Kailash Temple. This temple is dedicated to Lord Gokarnath who is said to have taken birth from 'Gokarna' meaning cow's ear.